Azerbaijani Army holds Military Oath taking ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. In accordance with the annual training plan, approved by the Minister of Defense, a Military Oath taking ceremony was held for young soldiers in the Azerbaijan Army on May 10, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Young soldiers solemnly took the Military Oath and promised to be faithful to their Homeland.

Then, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of the military unit congratulated the young soldiers on taking the Military Oath, wished them to be disciplined, honest and brave in the fulfillment of their duties, to study carefully the weapons and equipment entrusted to them, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity for the Homeland.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel in front of the podium.