Timeframe for holding IX Global Baku Forum announced (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. IX Global Baku Forum will be held in Baku from June 16 through 18, Trend reports.

Organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center its main topic will be challenges to the global world order.

“Our 2022 meeting comes at a time when challenges facing humanity are reaching new peaks. A time when there is a need for NGIC to bring the wisdom and experience of its distinguished members and participants in an open and unconstrained debate to learn from the past, assess the present, and envision the future,” the Nizami Ganjavi International Center said.