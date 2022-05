BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to Zangilan district after visiting Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts on May 26, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the construction works of the Zangilan mosque, being built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of Pasha Holding LLC.

Will be updated