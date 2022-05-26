Egyptian ambassador talks valuable contribution of Azerbaijan chairing NAM to Africa's welfare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is making a valuable contribution to the development of the welfare of the African continent, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Nagy said, Trend reports.

Nagy made the remark at a conference on "Role of the African continent in the assessment of Non-Aligned Movement" dedicated to Africa Day on May 26.

"Today, in the new geopolitical reality, it’s necessary to work together on the sustainable development of not only the African continent but also the whole world. We highly appreciate the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement," noted the diplomat.

African countries, making up almost 45 percent of the total number of the NAM states, are actively involved in promoting their values ​​and fundamental principles.

As the current chair of the organization, Azerbaijan has identified the African continent as one of the priority regions to focus on during the chairmanship.