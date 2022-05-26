Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Muhsin Dere on May 26, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov noted that ties between the countries are based on friendship and brotherhood. The Minister added that cooperation with Turkey in military, military-technical and military education fields has been expanded in order to increase the defense power of Azerbaijan and this is an important factor ensuring stability in the region.

The sides stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries' heads played an important role in the development of relations between the fraternal countries, and the support provided by Turkey in the military field, as in all areas, was of special importance.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey, expressing satisfaction with his next visit to Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of developing joint industry in the military sphere and conducting an exchange of experience between the countries.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan held in Baku has a special significance. Prospects for the development and main areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation were discussed at the meeting.