Azerbaijan and Turkey become global powerhouse by joining forces - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Turkiye’s growing power strengthens us, and we have become a global powerhouse by joining our forces, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, Trend reports.

"The outstanding son of the Turkic world, world-renowned scientist, the Nobel Prize Laureate Aziz Sancar also visited TEKNOFEST as a guest of honor. I remember my meeting with Aziz Bey, he told me that he had always had a great dream – to visit Shusha. After meeting with me, he went to Shusha and said that I had already achieved what I wanted to achieve in life – I have now been to Shusha. This made us very happy. People like Aziz Sancar are an example for young people – a scientist, a citizen, a Turk and a patriot. You, young people, should try to be like Aziz Bey.

At the same time, I would like to sincerely welcome Selcuk Bayraktar. Selcuk Bey is not only the organizer and initiator of TEKNOFEST, Selcuk Bey and the Bayraktar family are very famous in the world. There is no-one in the world who would not know the role of the famous “Bayraktar” unmanned aircraft in the second Karabakh war. Selcuk Bey was in Shusha yesterday. I am sure that when he saw Shusha, he got further convinced that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are ready and able to fulfill any task. Our peoples are always selflessly ready to take every step to protect and ensure their national pride. Selcuk Bey is also a good example for young people. I am sure that our young people will try to be like Selcuk Bey.

A little immodest as it may sound, I think there are two more examples today – my brother and I. We are leading our countries forward along the path to independence. I have said many times that Turkiye’s growing power strengthens us, and we have become a global powerhouse by joining our forces," the head of state said.