BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to Turkiye on the invitation of the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit Zakir Hasanov will watch the "Efes-2022" international exercises.

During the visit, Zakir Hasanov will also attend an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Turkiye.