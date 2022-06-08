Ex-Chairman of Military Medical Commission of Azerbaijani MoD arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The former chairman of the Military Medical Commission of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has been arrested, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

Press service noted that as part of a criminal case initiated on the fact of fraud against the former Head of the Central Military Medical Commission of Azerbaijani MoD, Colonel of Medical Service Azad Abdullayev was finally charged under Articles 178.2. 2, 178.2.3, 178.2.4 and 32.4, 312.2 of Criminal Code of Azerbaijan Republic.

Preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen, the press service noted.

The preliminary investigation of this criminal case was completed and sent for consideration to the Baku Military Court.