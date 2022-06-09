Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement on citizens remaining in Ukrainian port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has issued a statement on four Azerbaijani citizens remaining on board the Orion S ship, in Ukraine's port of Olvia, Trend reports.

According to her, after the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Ukraine contacted the crew and agreed to leave the ship due to the deteriorating security situation near the port, Azerbaijanis were evacuated to the border with Moldova.

"Our compatriots returned to their homeland through Romania and Turkiye. The Azerbaijani embassy has not yet received information about the citizens remaining on another ship. Thus, additional investigation is being conducted in this regard," Abdullayeva said.