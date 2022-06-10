Azerbaijani Army holds training-methodological sessions with military psychologists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. According to the plan approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, training-methodological sessions were held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army with the participation of psychologists of the Army Corps, formations, and special educational institutions, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Acting Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel Major General Bakir Orujov provided detailed information about the work done during the current period of 2022 in the field of psychological training, strengthening military discipline, and in other areas, as well as about the upcoming tasks assigned in this field.

Speaking of the second Karabakh war, which ended with the glorious victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Major General Orujov stated that military-patriotic education, moral-psychological training and military discipline of the military personnel played an important role in achieving the victory.

The speakers at the training sessions highlighted the reforms carried out in the field of improving and strengthening military discipline in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the tasks assigned to psychologists in this sphere. The importance of instilling national spiritual values and propaganda on the combat path of historical figures and commanders was brought to attention to increase the combat determination, sense of patriotism, and victorious spirit of the military personnel.

Then officers of various departments and military units of the ministry expressed their opinions and ideas on the work done to improve moral-psychological support, as well as topics affecting the Azerbaijan Army’s combat capability.