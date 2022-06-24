Meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian prosecutor generals takes place (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A trilateral meeting of the Prosecutor Generals of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia was held in Minsk, on the initiative of the Russian side, General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev noted the significance of joint activities to search for persons missing as a result of the first and second Karabakh wars.

The meeting addressed the importance of mine maps for protecting people's lives, prevention of illegal trips to Karabakh, as well as underscored the need to continue cooperation in this area.

Azerbaijan's full compliance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 was also emphasized.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov thanked his Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues for considerable efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the region's peoples.

Moreover, the sides discussed future cooperation in the legal sphere and expressed support for strengthening ties.