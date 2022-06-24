Azerbaijan amends composition of Commission on Citizenship Issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The list of members of the Commission on Citizenship Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been amended, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the Presidential Order on the establishment of the Commission on Citizenship Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the head of the Legal Expertise Department of the Presidential Administration was replaced by the head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion Department of the Presidential Administration as part of the Commission.