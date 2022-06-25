President Ilham Aliyev awards group of Defense Ministry servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding a group of servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, a group of military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan is awarded for outstanding services for defense and protection of the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as for excellence in the execution of official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit.