UK considering allocation of additional funds for demining in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. The UK is considering the issue of providing additional funds to assist the demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp told Trend.

"The UK is pleased to assist Azerbaijan in the demining process. It's great to see that some territories have already been cleared of mines. We are always looking for new opportunities to provide more funding in this direction. I hope that we will announce new funding soon," Sharp said.

According to him, the UK has already allocated 500,000 Pound sterling ($608,000) to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The UK’s companies provide Azerbaijan with technical advice, non-technical services, and mine action standards, the diplomat noted.

"We continue to encourage both sides to accelerate the peace process. We also support the EU's efforts to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in this process. This is a very long process, but we are already seeing positive changes that have not been seen in the last 30 years," Sharp added.