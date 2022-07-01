Azerbaijan changes subjects of intelligence, counterintelligence activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The subjects of intelligence and counterintelligence activities have been changed in accordance with the law "On intelligence and counterintelligence activities" and its provisions, Trend reports.

The change was reflected in the amendment made by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the decree "On delimitation of powers, duties and rights of subjects of intelligence and counterintelligence activities, as well as their powers to carry out intelligence and counterintelligence activities".

Will be updated