For 30 years, Azerbaijan and US shared ties of friendship and partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. For 30 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America have shared the ties of friendship and partnership, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America, Trend reports.

"The mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries continues successfully in a bilateral and multilateral format. Our years-long engagement in ensuring international security and combatting terrorism is gratifying. Among the primary factors of our success are our countries’ close cooperation on energy matters and enduring involvement and comprehensive support by the U.S. for the large-scale transnational projects we implemented.

Today cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. has ascended to the level of strategic partnership in certain critical spheres and enabled our political ties to expand. Cooperation between our countries on energy, security and combatting international terrorism is exemplary," the head of state said.