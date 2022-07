BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. A meeting of the delegations of Azerbaijan and Great Britain to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly took place in Birmingham, Head of Azerbaijani Delegation to, Vice-President and Spec. Rep. on South East Europe of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and the UK Delegations to the OSCE PA had a fruitful meeting in Birmingham and discussed cooperation both in bilateral format and within the OSCE PA," he wrote.