Azerbaijan addresses UNESCO over its historical heritage in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. An appeal has been sent to UNESCO regarding Yerevan and its Tapabashi neighborhood, Chairman of Azerbaijan's “Miras” Social Organization in Support of Cultural Heritage, expert Fariz Khalili said on July 5, Trend reports.

Khalili made the remark at the presentation of research on “Destruction of the heritage and erasure of historical legacy of Azerbaijani people in Armenia: The fate of Tapabashi neighborhood – the last remnant of the Azerbaijani national cultural and historical heritage in the city of Irevan”.

According to him, a group of Azerbaijani scientists and public representatives appealed to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in connection with the ongoing process of cultural genocide by Armenia against the national, cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Yerevan, including the Tapabashi neighborhood.