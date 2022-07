BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. EU support to Armenia and Azerbaijan bilateral decision to hold FMs meeting, , EU Special Representative wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Excellent meetings today with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, FM of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev. Assessed state of play of peace process. Also expressed EU support to Armenia and Azerbaijan bilateral decision to hold FMs meeting in Georgia tomorrow," he wrote.