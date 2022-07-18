Azerbaijani government making great efforts to develop alternative energy - ADA University's rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Azerbaijani government is making great efforts to develop alternative energy, which is extremely important, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said at the opening of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) on July 18, Trend reports.

Pashayev noted that this school was founded in 2007 and is held annually.

"The Baku Summer Energy School gives foreign participants an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the energy policy of Azerbaijan", he added.

The event is being held with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.