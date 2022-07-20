Azerbaijani soldiers detain, send back convoy of Russian peacekeepers in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. A convoy of Russian peacekeepers [which are temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region following the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders to end the second Karabakh war], passing through Azerbaijan’s Aghdam along the Asgaran-Aghdara route, which tried to smuggle at least five Kalashnikov guns, was detained by Azerbaijani soldiers, Trend reports.

The convoy consisting of one armored personnel carrier 82A and three Ural trucks was stopped and sent back.

Ammunition was found in the cargo compartment of one of the vehicles at 17:15 (GMT+4) on July 19 at the checkpoint of the Azerbaijani army.