BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Latvian colleague Edgars Rinkēvičstook took place on July 20, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The ministers addressed issues of mutual interest regarding cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on relevant partnership issues between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The ministers discussed the current regional situation as well.