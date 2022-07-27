Azerbaijan allocates funding to reconstruct roads in Sabunchu district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in the Sabunchu district of Baku, Trend reports.

According to the decree, 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million) was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in Bakikhanov, Kurdakhani, Mashtagha, Ramana and Sabunchu settlements of the Sabunchu district, in line with sub-item 1.26.18 of "Distribution of funds envisaged for state capital investments (investment expenses) in state budget of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - to resolve issues arising from this decree.