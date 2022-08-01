Duties of Azerbaijani Health Ministry, State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Decree No. 614 "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated December 26, 2001, the Decree No. 413 "On approving the regulations on the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the composition and determining the maximum number of employees" dated May 25, 2006, the Decree No. 1592 "On ensuring the activities of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance" dated September 6, 2017, as well as abolishing of Decree No. 251 "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on human organ and (or) tissue transplantation" dated January 15, 2000, Trend reports.

According to the order, the Ministry of Health has been entitled to taking measures in accordance with the Law "On human organ and (or) tissue donation and transplantation", including ensuring public awareness in this area, monitoring the donation and organ transplantation process, as well as creating a unified state information database of donors, recipients and donor organs in order to keep a single record.

Meanwhile, with the introduction of amendments to the "Charter of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance", the duties of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance have been extended with the introduction of amendments to the agency's charter.

According to the changes, the agency's responsibilities include monitoring the quality and safety of medical activities in the way prescribed by the Law "On the protection of public health", regarding the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, as well as informing the population in this area.