Azerbaijan allocates funding for highway construction in Bilasuvar district – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on construction of Aliabad–Khirmandali–Baydili highway of Bilasuvar district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 5.2 million manat ($3.05 million) for constructing Aliabad–Khirmandali–Baydili highway, linking three settlements with a population of 19,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 - "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.