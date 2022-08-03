Azerbaijan's MoD says manpower, large amount of ammunition of Armenian troops destroyed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Manpower and a large amount of ammunition of Armenian troops were destroyed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry said several combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations were destroyed, an air strike was carried out on a military unit in the settlement of Yukhara Oratagh (former Aghdere region).

"The manpower of the illegal Armenian armed formations was destroyed, as well as several D-30 howitzers, military vehicles and a large amount of ammunition," said the statement.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that, contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, the presence of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, remains a source of danger. The demilitarization of these territories, the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from there are necessary and disarmament of illegal Armenian armed formations," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.