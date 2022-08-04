Russia's FM in close contact with his Azerbaijani, Armenian colleagues on situation in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov remains in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues on the situation in Karabakh, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

According to the statement, Russian peacekeepers are making considerable efforts to stabilize the situation.

"Russia is actively conducting activities with both sides in every possible way and at all levels, including senior management," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that the current contradictions should be resolved in strict accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020.