Organization of Turkic States condems attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Organization of Turkic States has condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, Trend reports via Organization of Turkic States' official Twitter page.

"We condemn the attack of a radical religious group on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London. We demand a thorough investigation of this inhumane act," the statement says.

An attack by a group of individuals on the Azerbaijani embassy located in the UK has occurred yesterday. In this regard, the London police detained 8 people.