Azerbaijan approves rules for accreditation of foreign media reps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The rules for accreditation of foreign media representatives in Azerbaijan have been approved, Trend reports.

The rules were approved via a Resolution No. Q/04-22 of the Board of Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry dated August 1.

Thus, if a foreign country imposes restrictions on the professional activities of representatives of the mass media of Azerbaijan, similar restrictions may be applied back against a representative of the mass media of the country that imposed restrictions.

A letter of appeal to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry from the head of this mass media or an acting head, an application form, a 3x4 color photo in two copies, a copy of a passport or other identity document, a copy of an official ID, and an autobiography are required to carry out the accreditation of a foreign media representative in Azerbaijan.

The required documents may be sent to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by mail, through diplomatic missions or consulates, electronic services on the website of the Ministry, or presented in person.

According to the rules, the submitted documents will be considered within 30 days, and in case of approval, an accreditation card is issued. During the validity period of the card, its owner is granted the right to engage in journalistic activities in Azerbaijan. Accredited representatives personally receive a card from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The accreditation card is valid for a period of not more than one year. Long-term accreditation is issued for 1 year, short-term - for a specific period of the visit. After the end of the accreditation period, it is necessary to contact the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend the accreditation.

The rules also reflect cases in which accreditation can be refused. This includes providing false information, visiting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan through Armenia, without the permission of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, activities directed against the territorial integrity, independence, interests and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Accredited representatives of foreign media must personally submit their accreditation card to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the case that the accreditation card is lost press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must be informed. An application for issuing a duplicate of an accreditation card is considered within 3 (three) business days.

Azerbaijan can all deprive the foreign media representative from the accreditation in the case that the mentioned above rules are violated.

Upon completion of professional activities ahead of schedule, expiration of the card or deprivation of accreditation, the card must be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The entry or exit from Azerbaijan of representatives of foreign media who are foreigners or stateless persons, their temporary stay in Azerbaijan, the issuance of temporary and permanent residence permits to them, their registration are regulated by the Migration Code of the country.