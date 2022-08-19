Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in area of military education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The delegation of high-ranking civil servants of the Government of Pakistan studying at the National Institute of Management of Pakistan visited the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Acting Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with their stay in the country.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

The delegation was presented with an extensive briefing on the National Defense University of Azerbaijan and the Second Karabakh War.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee also took part in the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, a memorable photo was taken.