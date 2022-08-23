Azerbaijan, Armenia to hold second meeting of border delimitation commissions - reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The second meeting of the Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the issues of border delimitation and border security is scheduled to be held by the end of August in Moscow, Trend reports via TASS Russian News Agency.

"The meeting of the Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the issues of border delimitation and border security is scheduled to be held before the end of August in Moscow. A separate agenda of issues has not been determined at the moment," TASS says.

The first such a meeting took place on May 24 2022.