Center for Dev't of Children's Creativity to be built by Kazakhstan in territories liberated from occupation - another manifestation of brotherly attitude towards our people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. A presentation of Kazakhstan's gift to Azerbaijan – the Center for the Development of Children's Creativity to be built in the territories liberated from occupation – has just been held, and this is yet another manifestation of the brotherly attitude towards our people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"We have already had a very detailed conversation on the broad agenda of our bilateral relations and international affairs. And we have established that the positions of our countries overlap on all issues. Of course, I would like to thank you for accepting our invitation and paying an official visit to our country. I am sure that this visit will be of great importance for the future development of our relations.

First of all, I would like to thank you once again for awarding me with the highest order of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Altyn Kyran” at the meeting of our delegations. It is a great honor for me to receive this high award, and I view it as a sign of high appreciation for the work Azerbaijan has done to strengthen our relations, as well as the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples.

