Azerbaijani team takes part in semifinals of ‘Tank Biathlon’ contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The semifinal stage of the ‘Tank Biathlon’ contest conducted as part of the ‘International Army Games-2022’ was held at the Alabino military training ground, Russia, on August 24, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, in the semifinal stage Azerbaijani tankmen competed with the teams of Kazakhstan, China and Vietnam.

Following the stage results, the Chinese, Kazakh and Azerbaijani teams took the first, second and third places, respectively.