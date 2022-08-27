Representatives of diplomatic corps inspect old center of Azerbaijani Fuzuli city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Representatives of the diplomatic corps, accredited on a resident basis in Azerbaijan, examined the old center of the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shushi region), Emin Huseynov, informed the diplomats about the old city center, as well as reconstruction and restoration work.

Yesterday, the territories liberated from occupation were visited by diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan on a non-resident basis.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are participating in the trip.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the military will take part in a conference on the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the use of the potential of urban development in the post-conflict period, as well as the possibilities of international cooperation in general.