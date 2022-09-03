President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on conscription and transfer to reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on conscripting Azerbaijani citizens from October 1 through 30, 2022 for urgent active duty and transferring the urgent active duty servicemen to the reserve military forces, Trend reports.

According to the order, Azerbaijani citizens born in 2004, who turned eighteen by the day of conscription inclusive, as well as those born in 1987-2003, under the age of 35, who have not completed active military service, who do not have the right to deferment from conscription for urgent active military service or who are not exempt from conscription for urgent active military duty in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are called up for active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2022.

From October 1 through 30, 2022, active military servicemen, having completed their service will be transferred to reserves in accordance with Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service".