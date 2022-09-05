Azerbaijani MFA condemns terrorist attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has condemned the terrorist attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of two member of the Russian embassy staff, as well as Afghan citizens, as a result of the September 5 suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in Afghan Kabul. As a country that has faced many terrorist attacks, Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. An attempt on the lives of diplomats is unacceptable. We express our condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the attack and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said.