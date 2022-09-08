Foreign traveler upset with damage done by Armenians on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. Doctor Jagannathan Srinivasaraghavan, having arrived on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan along with a group of famous foreign travelers, said how he was impressed by how fast Karabakh is being revived and how fast construction and restoration work is being carried out and new roads are being built, Trend reports.

Srinivasaraghavan, visiting Shusha city,the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, noted that not much time has passed since November 2020, and such a large-scale work has already been done

Answering the questions about mines, planted on the territories by Armenian armed forces during the occupation, and the terrorist acts that Armenia is still carrying out, he said, adding that he was very disappointed by this.

"However, I'm very happy that Karabakh is being rapidly revived, and we can be here to witness it," he said.

Visit of famous travelers from more than 20 countries to Karabakh and East Zangazur started on September 8.

They are visiting Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend and Zangilan districts, including Aghali 'Smart village' and Jabrayil.

The trip is of an exceptional significance for the popularization of liberated territories of Azerbaijan within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy). During the trip travelers can see firsthand the consequences of Armenian vandalism and the incredible work done by Azerbaijan for the revival of Karabakh.