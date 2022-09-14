Armenian armed forces continue to subject to artillery fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenian armed forces are continuing to be subject to artillery fire from the positions of Azerbaijani Army Units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Armenian armed forces using D-30 and D-20 guns are subject to fire positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan districts.

"The Azerbaijani Army Units are taking countermeasures destroying the firing points of the Armenian side. The operational situation is under the complete control of the Azerbaijani army," the ministry stated.