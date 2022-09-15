Azerbaijan's 'Iron Fist' is unwavering - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said regarding the unfair claims of Armenians to Karabakh, the 'Iron Fist' is in place, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi said this during an event dedicated to the liberation of Baku in 1918, Trend reports.

He noted that thanks to the valiant soldiers, a great victory was won in the Second Karabakh War, and Karabakh was liberated from almost 30 years of Armenian occupation.

"Today there are martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland. May Allah rest their souls," Bagchi said.