BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Türkiye is supporting Azerbaijan whatever the circumstances are, Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

"We have stated this at every possible opportunity and have shown by deeds," he said.

Speaking of the Armenian provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, the official underscored the unacceptability of Yerevan's aggressive actions.

Fuat Oktay believes that a peaceful solution to the issue will also benefit Armenia.