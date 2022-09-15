Azerbaijan plays significant role in transportation between China and Europe – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan is playing an important part in the transport processes between China and Europe, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The President of Azerbaijan said there were great prospects for cooperation and partnership within the Middle Corridor and One Belt, One Road projects. The head of state said that Azerbaijan was playing an important part in the transport processes between China and Europe, adding that the country’s transport and logistical capabilities were of great importance in international cargo transportation. Azerbaijan fully supports the increase of train and other cargo transportation from China to Europe and vice versa.