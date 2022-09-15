OIC expresses serious concern over military provocation of Armenian Armed Forces along Azerbaijan-Armenia border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its serious concern over and condemnation of the military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports citing OIC.

The General Secretariat calls upon the Republic of Armenia to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10 November 2020, as well as the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and withdraw the illegal armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

The General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of lives and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.