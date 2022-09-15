Armenia is trying to disrupt the peace process with provocations on border - Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenia is trying to disrupt the peace process with provocations on the border, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Trend reports.

He noted that the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces attempted to mine the territories between the positions of the Azerbaijani army units and supply roads.

Azerbaijan, in turn, took adequate measures in response to the provocation of Armenia, said the Permanent Representative.

"Unfortunately, the statements of the representative of Armenia show a reluctance to improve relations. Armenia, which committed aggression against Azerbaijan and occupied the territory of the country for 30 years, is now talking about the norms and principles that it itself has violated over the years," Yashar Aliyev added.