Azerbaijan's Naval Forces complete Command-Staff Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Command-Staff Exercises, held in Azerbaijan's Naval Forces according to the combat training plan approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has wrapped up, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan of the exercises, the ships, which were put on alert and left the port, anchored in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and organized the protection of the energy infrastructure.

During the live-fire exercises, Azerbaijani seamen professionally fulfilled the tasks of destroying floating mines, air targets, as well as imaginary terrorist-sabotage groups.

All the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the exercises held to improve the skills of commanders and staff officers in organizing combat operations and managing forces during the battle.