Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to statement of US Embassy in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The unilateral and distorting the real situation statement of the US Embassy in Armenia on September 23 on the air of the country's public television is deeply regrettable.

According to Trend, this is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“We call on the US Embassy to take a responsible stance on such sensitive issues and refrain from making unilateral statements in favor of Armenia.

Such an approach does not contribute to the promotion of the peace agenda in the region, but, on the contrary, encourages revanchist and separatist circles in Armenia and thereby increases tension in the region.

At the same time, this position casts a shadow on the neutrality and impartiality of the United States, which is trying to play its role in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the statement says.