Azerbaijani minister instructs to suppress any provocations of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The official meeting, chaired by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, was held at the Central Command Post on September 24, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

During the meeting there was analyzed the current operational situation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts, as well as in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

Hasanov gave specific instructions to increase the military personnel’s vigilance and to immediately and decisively suppress any possible provocation of the Armenian armed forces.

The minister also gave instructions to the relevant officers on completing the winter preparatory work in the units according to the plan and delivering the necessary supplies to the units stationed in mountainous areas.