Azerbaijan offered Armenia meeting date and venue to discuss peace agreement project - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan offered Armenia a meeting date and venue to discuss the peace agreement project, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

According to him, the recent provocation of Armenia was carried out not far from the liberated territories, where large-scale restoration work is underway.

He added that the recent provocation fits well with the behavior that Armenia has shown over the past 30 years.

"Armenia often resorted to provocations to avoid making progress in the negotiations. Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to avoid actions that could harm the process of normalizing relations," he said.

According to Bayramov, after the recent Brussels meeting, Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to Armenia to work on a peace agreement, and shortly after the meeting, a specific date and venue for the meeting were offered to Armenia to work on the agreement.

"Two days ago, the Prime Minister of Armenia addressed the 77th UN General Assembly. Unfortunately, his speech once again demonstrated that Armenia is still committed to continuing confrontation, instead of normalizing relations," he said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan, in turn, is aimed at post-conflict normalization in order to build a better future for future generations.