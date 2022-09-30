Importance of energy security issues grows significantly in present circumstances – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Energy security issues have always been important, but in today's circumstances, this importance has increased even more, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"As for political relations, it would be enough to mention our contacts, as well as the numerous meetings held at the ministerial level. Of course, my trip is slightly belated, but that is because of COVID. I have visited several countries, including Bulgaria, right after COVID. I am sure that as strategic partners we will take further steps in the field of energy security, which is the main issue discussed today. Partnership in this field has already been implemented, as Azerbaijan's gas is now in Bulgaria. During the conversation with the President today, we also discussed ways of increasing the volume of Azerbaijani gas to be exported to Bulgaria. Relevant instructions have been given. Energy security issues have always been important, but in today's circumstances, this importance has increased even more. We are well aware of this. Therefore, we are doing our best to increase gas production and supply our partners with natural gas. Azerbaijan has been exporting its crude oil to world and European markets as a reliable partner for many years. Azerbaijan, which now exports natural gas, will assert how itself as a reliable partner in this field as well," the head of state said.