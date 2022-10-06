Austrian newspaper issues article on Armenian crimes - mass grave in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article entitled 'Armenia does not provide a map of mass grave cites', which covers the recently discovered mass grave in Adilli village of Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The article notes that remains, discovered at the mass burial belong to Azerbaijani servicemen.

The article quotes the information provided by Head of the medical forensics department of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of Azerbaijan Nurana Huseynova.

"Currently, we are in Adilli village of Khojavand district. Three sites with 12 remains were found here. These remains belong to Azerbaijani servicemen. Clothes, shoes, knives, cigarette butts, bullets, and cartridges were found at the burial sites. The remains will be sent to the medical forensics department for research," she said.

According to the article, such burial cites were found on other liberated territories of Azerbaijan as well - in one of Khojaly villages, Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district, in Aghdam, Fuzuli districts.

The article also stated that Armenia, acting contrary to the norms of international law, has not yet provided maps of areas where mass graves would be indicated.

The article stressed the fact that in accordance with Charter of the International Nuremberg Military Tribunal and Article 3 of the Geneva Convention, extrajudicial and arbitrary executions of this kind are considered a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

The article also mentioned the paragraph of the Hague Convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, according to which crimes committed against civilians not participating in the war, as well as against prisoners and hostages are equated with a war crime.

Furthermore, the article emphasized on the fact that international legal norms recognize the right of the families of missing persons to receive information about them. The very fact that Armenia avoids providing maps and information about mass graves is regarded in the article as a violation of this right.