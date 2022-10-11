Azerbaijan investigates cases related to anniversary of Armenian rocket attack on Ganja - General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan distributed a statement in connection with the second anniversary of the rocket attack by Armenia on Ganja city [during the second Karabakh war, 2020], Trend reports.

The statement said that an investigation of three criminal cases related to the rocket attacks on Ganja city is underway.

"Armenian Armed Forces, violating norms and principles of international law, Geneva Convention dated 1949 and its Additional Protocols, requirements of humanitarian ceasefire achieved during the Second Karabakh War that began on September 27,2020, attacked objects of civilian infrastructure in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan located far from the conflict zone and the frontline zone," said the statement.

"Armenian army targeted residential buildings, hospitals, other medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, agricultural land using various types of weapons, including prohibited ones, ballistic missiles, committed crimes against humanity and peace, war crimes, including the brutal killings of civilians, have caused large-scale damage to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure, and businesses," the statement said.

"The attack of Armenian Armed forces during the Second Karabakh War on multiple large cities, including the second largest city of Azerbaijan with the population of over a half of million people, the old Ganja with numerous historical and cultural monuments, is part of the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia from 1988 to present day. Since Armenia's main goal in organizing these terrorist attacks was to kill as many people as possible, they were targeted, and in particular at night, precisely at those parts of the city with the peaceful population," the statement said.

General Prosecutor's Office appeals to international organizations and world community to take measures of legal responsibility regarding Armenia and its leadership for its war crimes, in particular the killing of Azerbaijani civilians.

"Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office condemns the crimes against humanity, peace and honors the memory of those who died with deep sorrow," the statement said.